Brightline Finally Announces When It Will Launch. But How Much Will It Cost To Ride?

By JANE WOOLDRIDGE 3 hours ago
  • An artist rendering of a Brightline train from All Aboard Florida, its parent company.
    Courtesy: All Aboard Florida

The delayed launch of Brightline rail service linking South Florida’s major cities really is just around the bend.

Service between downtown Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on the privately funded commuter rail line will begin the week of Jan. 8, the company said Thursday afternoon.

The exact day has yet to be announced. Nor has the company announced the cost of riding. That information will be coming “soon,” said a spokesman.

Service between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach originally was slated for launch last summer. Service linking downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale originally was expected a few months later. The launch date for that leg has yet to be announced.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

