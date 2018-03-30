Boynton Beach Sober Home Scammer Gets 71 Months in Prison

Authorities in South Florida have charged more than 60 sober home and drug treatment center operators with health care fraud over the past year and a half.

On Thursday, 27-year-old Albert Jones of Boynton Beach was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution.

Between 2014 and 2016, Jones referred more than 100 residents of his Palm Beach County sober living facilities to a bogus drug treatment center in exchange for illegal kickbacks. That facility then bilked patients’ insurance policies by charging for unnecessary urine and saliva tests.

Court records show Jones gave residents free rent, money and drugs to keep the scheme going. Jones’ collaborator, Kenny Chatman, was convicted for his role in the fraud in May, and sentenced to 27 years.