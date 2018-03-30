Boynton Beach Sober Home Scammer Gets 71 Months in Prison

By 18 minutes ago
  • Carter Care Recovery, now defunct, was one of three sober living facilities in Boynton Beach operated by Albert Jones
    Carter Care Recovery, now defunct, was one of three sober living facilities in Boynton Beach operated by Albert Jones
    Google Maps

Authorities in South Florida have charged more than 60 sober home and drug treatment center operators with health care fraud over the past year and a half.

 

On Thursday, 27-year-old Albert Jones of Boynton Beach was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution.

 


Between 2014 and 2016, Jones referred more than 100 residents of his Palm Beach County sober living facilities to a bogus drug treatment center in exchange for illegal kickbacks. That facility then bilked patients’ insurance policies by charging for unnecessary urine and saliva tests.

 

Court records show Jones gave residents free rent, money and drugs to keep the scheme going. Jones’ collaborator, Kenny Chatman, was convicted for his role in the fraud in May, and sentenced to 27 years.

 

Tags: 
sober homes
addiction
news
Local News

Related Content

House Panel Targets 'Sober Homes'

By The News Service of Florida Feb 7, 2018

Florida would require additional background screening for operators of controversial recovery residences known as “sober homes,” under a bill that cleared a House panel Tuesday.

'Dime A Dozen,' Overdose Crisis Rages In South Florida

By Mar 22, 2017
Delray Beach Police Department

The man had just risen from the dead.

He’s in his mid-20’s. Sitting on a couch in a house in Delray Beach. Pale as a ghost, sweaty, wide-eyed, disoriented.  Like he just woke up from a nightmare.

Treatment Center CEO Offers Potential Solutions To Drug Rehab Fraud

By Aug 16, 2017
Peter Haden / WLRN

Widespread incidents of fraud have given the South Florida addiction treatment industry a black eye. Law enforcement has been cracking down — with strong support from the treatment industry’s legitimate providers.