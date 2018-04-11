Bout Of Severe Weather Hits South Florida

The National Weather Service issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings for east Broward County on Tuesday afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m., the area running from Dania Beach to Pompano Beach was under a tornado warning.
Tornado Warning including Dania Beach FL until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RbueyqwbrL
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 10, 2018
Earlier in the day, NWS confirmed a tornado over downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Sun Sentinel reported it's not confirmed whether it touched down. Several spotters reported a funnel cloud in that area.
Dramatic tornado video from a bit earlier in Fort Lauderdale as tornado impacted high-rise structures: https://t.co/eqH18DJoni
— Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) April 10, 2018
Severe thunderstorms were also approaching northeastern Miami-Dade County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.