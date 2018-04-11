Bout Of Severe Weather Hits South Florida

By Alex Gonzalez 37 minutes ago
  • Thunderstorms and tornadoes affected Broward and Miami-Dade counties Tuesday afternoon.
    Thunderstorms and tornadoes affected Broward and Miami-Dade counties Tuesday afternoon.
    Screenshot / National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings for east Broward County on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., the area running from Dania Beach to Pompano Beach was under a tornado warning.

Earlier in the day, NWS confirmed a tornado over downtown Fort Lauderdale. The Sun Sentinel reported it's not confirmed whether it touched down. Several spotters reported a funnel cloud in that area.

Severe thunderstorms were also approaching northeastern Miami-Dade County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags: 
weather
national weather service
Local News

Related Content

Hurricane Center Updates Irma Death Toll In US, Caribbean

By Mar 13, 2018

The death toll from Hurricane Irma's catastrophic rampage across the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S. has risen to 44 fatalities directly caused by its strong winds and heavy rains, plus 85 fatalities indirectly linked to the storm, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

How Busy Will Hurricane Season Be In 2018? This Forecast Has Good News And Bad News

By Jenny Staletovich Apr 5, 2018
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Get ready to batten down the hatches. Again.

In a preseason forecast issued Thursday, Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project predicts the upcoming hurricane season that begins June 1 will again be busy, although not as bad as the brutal 2017 season. The forecast calls for seven hurricanes, three hurricanes at Cat 3 intensity or worse, and 14 named storms.

Final Numbers On Maria In Puerto Rico: $90 Billion In Damage, Some Cat 5 Winds

By Jenny Staletovich 21 hours ago
Miami Herald Archive

Hurricane Maria, the sixth fastest intensifying hurricane on record, likely slammed parts of mountainous Puerto Rico with fiercer winds than previously reported, the National Hurricane Center said Monday in a final assessment of the lethal storm.

Maria struck the island’s southeast coast Sept. 20, lingering for nearly eight hours and leaving a death toll that remains a matter of dispute.

Unlike Much Of The Rest Of Washington, The Supreme Court Is No Snowflake

By Mar 22, 2018

The streets in Washington, D.C., were barely covered with snow Wednesday morning.

Eventually, some 3 to 5 inches accumulated. But D.C. isn't particularly known for handling inclement weather very well. It's essentially a Southern town when it comes to weather.

Most folks huddled at home, with the federal government shut down — except for essential workers. The schools announced a day early that they would shutter their doors, too.

But there was at least one place where the work went on, and it always does — the U.S. Supreme Court.

National Weather Service Adds New Colors So It Can Map Harvey's Rains

By Aug 28, 2017

The colors the National Weather Service uses to show rainfall on its weather map couldn't represent the deluge in southeastern Texas, so the NWS added two more purple shades to its map. The old scale topped out at more than 15 inches; the new limit tops 30 inches.