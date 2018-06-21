A Botched Burial

9pm CORONER: How To Catch A Lobster - Drama/Mystery - Jane Kennedy investigates sudden or unexplained deaths in this beautiful English coastal community.

Somewhere off the south Devon coast, funeral director Joseph performs a sea burial, watching as the coffin is lowered into the water. Nearer to shore, Coroner's Officer Clint is surfing when he spots an unrecognizable bloated body on the beach. Coroner Jane Kennedy calls an emergency meeting with the local undertakers' association as this is the third body to wash up in a month. Meanwhile Davey takes a statement from Dora who hasn't seen her boyfriend, local petty criminal Kevin Burton, in over a week since he went sailing. Davey is left convinced that the washed up body is Burton's, while Jane's instinct says it's another botched sea burial. Keen to make it interesting, Davey makes a wager with Jane over who buys dinner. With a steak at stake, both are determined to prove each other wrong.

Go behind the scenes as Matt Bardock talks about his character.