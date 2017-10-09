Body Found Of Kayaker Who Went Missing In Tampa Bay

Authorities have recovered the body of a kayaker who had been missing in Tampa Bay.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release Sunday the body of 44-year-old Jeffrey Mark Fancher was located in an area called Bull Frog Creek.

The search began Saturday when an unoccupied kayak was spotted floating in the bay near Apollo Beach. The Coast Guard and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also took part in the search, which continued overnight and into Sunday morning.

No other details were immediately available.

