Taped live at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, an intimate 250-seat venue in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from artists with something to say. THE KATE steps away from the traditional music series format, blending music and stories, honesty and song, and gives the artist and the audience space to explore.

Singer/songwriter Marc Broussard, backed by a full band and complete with a horn section and background vocalists, brings his "Bayou Soul" to the stage. The blue-eyed soul Louisiana native wows with his R&B-inflected voice and guitar, and ace New Orleans-style band. He plays his hits including “Home” and, from his new album, “Baton Rouge” and “Easy to Love,” the title track. Broussard gives an honest interview full of Bayou charm and family history.



