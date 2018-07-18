Related Program: The Public Storyteller Bill Trapani - Motivate To Change By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • 49 minutes ago Related Program: The Public Storyteller TweetShareGoogle+Email May 27, 2018 Bill Trapani is having a good time with his daughter until.. Listen Listening... / 12:57 May 27, 2018 Bill Trapani is having a good time with his daughter until.. Tags: The Public StorytellerTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Christina Seamster - Classroom Technique By Michael Stock & Dr. Caren Neile • May 22, 2018 My 20, 2018 New teacher Christina Seamster followers her instinct Listen Listening... / 11:09 May 20, 2018 Christina Seamster bucks the system.