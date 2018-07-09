Beryl And Now Chris: Two Tropical Storms Make For Busy Beginning Of July In The Atlantic

July is usually a quiet month in the tropical Atlantic. Not this year. Two tropical storms have formed in the past four days, one briefly becoming a hurricane and the other expected to by late Monday. Neither system is an imminent or significant threat. Floridians, however, might want to keep a close eye on one.

Beryl barreling west

The National Hurricane Center said Beryl degenerated into a tropical wave Sunday afternoon, citing satellite data that suggested there was no longer a closed low-level center of circulation in their 5 pm advisory. The former tropical storm was racing toward the Lesser Antilles Sunday afternoon at 26 mph, with maximum sustained winds up to 45 mph.

Beryl is expected to remain a tropical wave as it crosses the islands and moves into the northeastern Caribbean Sea Monday. Despite no longer being a tropical storm, gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible in Puerto Rico Monday and near The Bahamas by Tuesday.

There is a low chance the remnants of Beryl could regenerate into a tropical storm Tuesday or Wednesday near The Bahamas, where it is forecast to enter an atmospheric and oceanic environment more favorable for tropical activity.

Chris coming alive

Tropical Depression Three became more organized Saturday night and was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris by the National Hurricane Center early Sunday morning. Chris is forecast to become a hurricane and move away from land over the next five days. The season's third named storm poses no significant or direct threat to Florida or the United States.

As of the Sunday 5 pm advisory, Tropical Storm Chris was located 180 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and reported to be nearly stationary. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter reported that winds were up to 50 mph in the eastern semicircle and satellite data suggests the storm is quickly becoming more organized. As Chris strengthens into a hurricane Monday or Tuesday, the upper-level winds are also expected to steer the storm to the northeast, where it is likely to accelerate away from land and become extra-tropical by the end of the week.