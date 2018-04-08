The Battles of World War II

8pm NAZI MEGA WEAPONS - History - This series uncovers the engineering feats that sparked a technological revolution and changed warfare forever.

HITLER'S ISLAND MEGAFORTRESS - In June 1940, the Nazis set foot on British soil. The Channel Islands, a British territory since the 11th century, is now under German rule. Hitler becomes obsessed with holding onto this small corner of Britain and demands the construct of a network of extraordinary fortifications across the island. In his bid to hold on to the territory, the islands become one of the most heavily fortified pieces of land in the whole of Europe.

9pm WORLD WAR II: THE PRICE OF EMPIRE - The history of the second world war.

OVERLORD - The second front opens in Europe with the D Day landings as the Germans continue to retreat from Russia.

The Germans continue their retreat from Russia and Eisenhower, leading Allied forces from Morocco, moves to link with Montgomery’s forces in North Africa and launch the invasion of Italy. But the most significant event at this stage of the war is the opening of the second front in Europe with the D Day landings on June 6th – Operation Overlord.

10pm MEN AND THE MACHINES THAT BEAT HITLER - History

The story of the men who fought in the 5th Royal Tank Regiment - a team of ordinary men who faced the frontline in both Europe and beyond. Their involvement in the Second World War spanned the defeat at Dunkirk, victory in the deserts of North Africa and finally resentment and revolt before D-Day.