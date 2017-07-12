The Battle Rages On

8pm NAZI MEGA WEAPONS - History - Explore how the Nazis built some of the biggest, deadliest pieces of military technology.



THE SIEGFRIED LINE - Learn how the German Army secretly worked on one of history's greatest fortifications.

Five times the length of Hadrian's Wall, American forces lose close to 140,000 troops trying to get through Hitler's Siegfried Line. How the campaign to breach Hitler's 400-mile-long Siegfried Line, one of the most formidable fortifications in the history of warfare, took over six months and cost American forces heavy casualties. This is the story of the men who built it and those who gave their lives fighting to defend — and destroy — it.

9pm WORLD WAR II: The Price of Empire - The history of the Second World War.

OVERLORD - The second front opens in Europe with the D Day landings as the Germans continue to retreat from Russia.

The Germans continue their retreat from Russia and Eisenhower, leading Allied forces from Morocco, moves to link with Montgomery’s forces in North Africa and launch the invasion of Italy. But the most significant event at this stage of the war is the opening of the second front in Europe with the D Day landings on June 6th – Operation Overlord.



10pm PROJECTIONS OF AMERICA: Movies In Wartime - History/Culture

During the darkest hour of World War II, a team of idealistic filmmakers hoped the power of the movies could reshape the world. As Allied forces liberated Western Europe, the military campaign was accompanied by a vast propaganda effort that centered around 26 short documentaries about American life targeted at the newly liberated populations.

The “Projections of America” films presented American stories of cowboys and oilmen, farmers and window washers, immigrants and school children—capturing both the optimism and the messiness of American democracy.