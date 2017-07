(6-29-2017) Today we're joined by Chef Jim Pastor and Mixologist Oscar Amaya from the Rusty Pelican. They will give tips for a sparkling 4th with food and drink. They have a special party/dinner at the Rusty Pelican for Independence Day. They bring food and drinks for us to taste.

Restaurant news: Laine Doss, Miami New Times Food Editor will give her restaurant tips

Dinner in Minutes: Texas Turkey Burger with Corn and Black Bean Salad. Celebrate July 4th with a sparkling burger that gets its bang from jalapeno peppers.

www.dinnerinminutes.com