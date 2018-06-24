Babies Separated From Parents Are In Immigrant Shelters Near Miami, Lawmaker Says

By Martin Vassolo & Joey Flechas 48 minutes ago
  • His House in Miami Gardens is one of two shelters in Miami-Dade County that are sheltering migrant children from newborns to 5-year-olds, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Saturday, June 23, 2018.
At least 10 babies and toddlers taken away from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in "tender-age shelters" in Miami-Dade, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told the Miami Herald on Saturday.

The Florida lawmaker said the children — who range in age from newborns to 5-year-olds — are being sheltered at His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens and Catholic Charities' Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village, formerly known as Boys Town, in Cutler Bay.

These facilities are also housing about 88 children ages 6 to 12 who have been separated from their parents, she said.

When the Democratic congresswoman, who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, provided the Miami Herald with these figures, she cited a document given to her by federal officials.

