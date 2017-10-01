Attorney General Doesn't Want OJ Simpson To Settle In Sunshine State

O.J. Simpson is set to be released from a Nevada prison next week. And Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is trying to stop the celebrity-turned convicted robber from moving here.



Bondi released a letter she sent Friday to state Department of Corrections Director Julie Jones, saying that Florida taxpayers should not "foot the bill" for overseeing Simpson's parole. She cited Simpson's previous run-ins with police in Florida and says the state "should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

Two of Simpson's children live in the Tampa Bay area and his lawyer told The Associated Press on Friday that the former football star will live in Florida as planned after being released.

While Bondi says the state has the legal right to refuse his request, she listed several restrictions she believes should be placed on Simpson, if he is allowed to live in the state.

Simpson's Malcolm LaVergne said there's "no doubt" Simpson is going to Florida. It's not clear where. He said the timing of Simpson's release is up to authorities and he doesn't know when it will be.

Citing safety concerns, Nevada prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says Simpson could be kept at a corrections facility for several weeks if necessary.

A state parole board in July set Sunday as the date for Simpson to walk free.

Simpson has been behind bars since 2008 for armed robbery in a botched bid in Las Vegas to retrieve items that he says were stolen from him after his acquittal in the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.

