Aspiring Mermaids Hope To Make A Splash At Weeki Wachee State Park

By 6 minutes ago
  • Taylor Cunningham, Susanna Herrick, and Lizzie Downs braved Saturday's cold temperatures to audition to become one of Weeki Wachee's legendary mermaids.
    View Slideshow 1 of 8
    Taylor Cunningham, Susanna Herrick, and Lizzie Downs braved Saturday's cold temperatures to audition to become one of Weeki Wachee's legendary mermaids.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • Nearly 60 women showed up to Weeki Wachee Springs State Park to audition for the job of professional mermaid.
    View Slideshow 2 of 8
    Nearly 60 women showed up to Weeki Wachee Springs State Park to audition for the job of professional mermaid.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • Each woman had a number written on their arm in permanent marker to easily identify them in the cold water.
    View Slideshow 3 of 8
    Each woman had a number written on their arm in permanent marker to easily identify them in the cold water.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • The first part of the audition had the aspiring mermaids participate in a 300-yard timed endurance swim both with and against a strong 5 mph current.
    View Slideshow 4 of 8
    The first part of the audition had the aspiring mermaids participate in a 300-yard timed endurance swim both with and against a strong 5 mph current.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • There are just eight slots open for new mermaids at the state park.
    View Slideshow 5 of 8
    There are just eight slots open for new mermaids at the state park.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • Mermaids perform in a "tank" for the 400-seat theater, take turns doing meet and greets, and otherwise entertain guests at the park.
    View Slideshow 6 of 8
    Mermaids perform in a "tank" for the 400-seat theater, take turns doing meet and greets, and otherwise entertain guests at the park.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • While the water is a lukewarm 74 degrees year round, mermaid hopefuls were up against a frigid day getting in and out of the water.
    View Slideshow 7 of 8
    While the water is a lukewarm 74 degrees year round, mermaid hopefuls were up against a frigid day getting in and out of the water.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
  • The next challenge was 10 minutes of continuous treading water. All but the 11 women who failed the swim test will move on to the next phase of the audition in the coming weeks.
    View Slideshow 8 of 8
    The next challenge was 10 minutes of continuous treading water. All but the 11 women who failed the swim test will move on to the next phase of the audition in the coming weeks.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News
Originally published on January 16, 2018 10:48 am

Professional mermaid isn't a position that comes up often for job seekers. But for 70 years, a Florida roadside attraction has been the profession's biggest employer. 

On a cold, gray Saturday morning, dozens of women swam laps in iceberg blue water at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park as onlookers bundled up in coats and mittens cheered them on.

Close to 60 aspiring mermaids are competing to earn just eight slots on the park's famous mermaid squad.

When 25-year-old Susanna Herrick heard about the auditions, the Marylander hopped on a plane for a shot at fulfilling her childhood dream.

"When I was 6-years old we were driving through Florida with my family and we saw a billboard for Weeki Wachee Springs and I immediately knew that that was what I wanted to be," she said.

After the former competitive swimmer emerged from the water, she was one of the first to complete a 300-yard timed endurance swim, both with and against a strong 5 mph current. 

But Herrick didn't stay out of the 74 degree springs for long. After a quick gulp of hot coffee, she then successfully completed the next challenge, 10 minutes of continuous treading water.   She is now able to move to the second phase of the hiring process. In the coming weeks ladies will be invited back for an underwater audition.

Amanda Luter, the park's mermaid manager, said appearing graceful while submerged 16 to 20 feet isn't easy.

"So if they're under the water and they look panicky or they feel uncomfortable or they're getting water up their nose and they're freaking out, maybe this isn't for them," she said. "Maybe they're not as comfortable under the water as they are outside of it."

Just 11 hopefuls failed the swim test. The rest will get a chance to earn their tails in the coming weeks.  

 
Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
mermaid
curious news
Florida
news

Related Content

Miami Activist Mermaid To Perform Environmental Theater On Local Beaches

By Aug 27, 2015
Nadege Green / WLRN

This is a story about a mermaid.

A vigilante-environmentalist mermaid, and she can't stay quiet any longer. She needs people to stop polluting South Florida’s waters.

“She’s the daughter of the goddess of the sea known as Yemaya in Cuba and the Caribbean,” says Elizabeth Doud.

In her one-woman show, Doud transforms into Siren Jones, the mermaid.