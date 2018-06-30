9pm CAPITOL FOURTH 2018



This July 4th, America’s national Independence Day celebration kicks off our country’s 242nd birthday, as A Capitol Fourth welcomes back Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos to host the festivities!

Broadcast live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, this time-honored 38 year-tradition puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks anywhere in the nation lighting up the iconic D.C. skyline.

The country’s longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition will feature all-star musical performances by: multi-platinum selling music legend Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of the new musical Escape To Margaritaville, making their first stop after Broadway at the U.S. Capitol before launching a national tour; ‘America’s Band,” the iconic multi-platinum selling music legends The Beach Boys; three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix; legendary Motown stars The Temptations; acclaimed multi-platinum country music singer-songwriter and winner of the iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Country Artist Luke Combs; country music star and AMERICAN IDOL alum Lauren Alaina; 12-time Grammy Award-winner and gospel legend CeCe Winans; and internationally acclaimed Grammy award winning violinist Joshua Bell; with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.