(7-10-2017) Today’s Topical Currents is with photojournalist, author and blogger, Al Crespo.

He’s been an ardent and high-profile critic of Miami City & County governments for decades, and has chastised area news media, as well.

His “Crespo-gram” Report is a strongly-worded attack on public corruption, with stinging accusations against government officials.

We hear about his long career and anti-corruption crusades.