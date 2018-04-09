Aide To Gov. Rick Scott Dies In Florida Keys Boat Crash

By David Goodhue & Mary Ellen Klas 18 minutes ago
  • Other boaters performed cardiopulmonary resusciation on Jereima Bustamante until they reached the docks at Whale Harbor in Islamorada.
    Other boaters performed cardiopulmonary resusciation on Jereima Bustamante until they reached the docks at Whale Harbor in Islamorada.
    Miami Herald file

An aide to Gov. Rick Scott died Sunday night after the boat on which she was a passenger crashed into mangrove branches lining a narrow channel in Islamorada.

Jereima Bustamante, 33, suffered blunt force trauma and died at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube. She was a passenger on an 18-foot Maverick skiff operated by Eddy Briel, 39, that was traveling in a cut-through area on the bay side of Whale Harbor Channel around 6:15 p.m.

For reasons still under investigation, the vessel veered off the channel and into the mangroves, Dube said. Also on the Maverick were Anthony Bustamante, 37, and Geydis Briel, 32, who were injured in the crash, as was Eddy Briel. Dube said the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald

Tags: 
accidents
boating
news
Local News
Florida Keys

Related Content

Navy Jet Crashes In Key West, Killing Two

By Mar 14, 2018

A U.S. Navy jet crashed on approach to the Naval Air Station Key West airfield at Boca Chica Key Wednesday afternoon, killing both aviators.

The F/A-18F Super Hornet was on final approach to the runway at the airfield. The crew, based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, was in Key West on a training mission.

Rescue crews found the pilot and weapons system officer in the water about a mile east of the runway and took them to Lower Keys Medical Center. They were both declared dead, according to a statement from the Navy.

Iranian Oil Tanker Continues To Burn After Saturday Collision Off China's Coast

By Jan 7, 2018

Updated at 7:45 a.m. ET Monday

An oil tanker continues to burn off the coast of Shanghai, more than 24 hours after it collided with another ship and caught fire.

One crew member has been found dead, Reuters reports, while 31 others remain missing as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

'Operation Dry Water' Cracks Down On Drunken Boating This Weekend

By Caitie Switalski Jun 25, 2016
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

If you are enjoying a summer day in your boat on Biscayne Bay, you better think twice before reaching for that beer. Operation Dry Water is in full swing. 

 

Officers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are patrolling the waters on this weekend before the Fourth of July holiday to make sure there is no boat driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Officer Lorenzo Velloz was pulling over boaters Friday morning for a routine safety check off Key Biscayne.

Inspired By Two Teens Lost At Sea, Advocates Happy Boating Safety Bill Signed Into Law

By May 30, 2017

Governor Rick Scott has signed a bill into law inspired by two teenagers still lost at sea.

Keys Refuge Islands Off Limits During Busy Boating Weekend

By Nov 9, 2015
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

Boaters from the Lower Keys often escape to the nearby islands of the Key West National Wildlife Refuge.

The refuge was created in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt to protect birds from plume hunters. Several of the islands have beaches that are attractive to boaters — and to nesting sea turtles and shorebirds.