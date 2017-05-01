Agriculture Commissioner Putnam Running For Florida Governor

Republican Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam is running for Florida governor.

Putnam filed his paperwork on Monday to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott due to term limits.

Putnam was first elected in 2010 after serving five terms in Congress, where he was one of the highest ranking Republican members of the U.S. House. He was first elected to the Legislature when he was 22.

Putnam is from Bartow. The 42-year-old is a fifth generation Floridian from a family of ranchers and citrus growers. He becomes the first major Republican to enter the race.

Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King.

