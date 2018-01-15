After Scandal, State Senators To Get Harassment Training

The Florida Senate is going to require mandatory sexual harassment training for senators in the aftermath of scandals that have roiled the GOP-controlled Legislature.

A Senate panel Wednesday voted to require that each senator take an hour-long course in workplace and sexual harassment. It's expected that the full Senate will soon adopt the rule.

Sen. Jack Latvala, a powerful Republican who at one time was in charge of the Senate budget committee, agreed to resign last month after an investigation turned up credible evidence that he had engaged in sexual misconduct. Latvala has denied all wrongdoing.

The Florida House already requires mandatory training for its members.

Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto, the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, said senators will be able to take the course online.

