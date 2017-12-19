After A Hiccup, Miami Open Tennis Tournament Gets Permission To Move To A New Home

By Douglas Hanks 58 minutes ago
  • The Miami Open will be held for one more year at Crandon Park, before moving to a new home at the Hard Rock Stadium.
    The Miami Open will be held for one more year at Crandon Park, before moving to a new home at the Hard Rock Stadium.
    Miami Open

The Miami Open tennis tournament ended its brief stand-off with Miami-Dade on Tuesday, as county commissioners approved a compromise allowing the springtime event to move from Key Biscayne to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.

With a unanimous vote, the County Commission endorsed a deal between Mayor Carlos Gimenez and sports conglomerate IMG to move the Miami Open to the home of the Miami Dolphins after one more year at the county’s Crandon Park tennis complex.

The two sides were at an impasse earlier this month, with a last-minute breakdown in the agreement to let the tournament end its county lease early and move to Miami Gardens. The initial deal called for IMG to pay Miami-Dade $1.3 million for outstanding expenses from past tournaments at the county facility. But days before commissioners were set to approve that deal, Gimenez said county staff realized auditors still hadn’t reviewed expenses from the last three tournaments.

