Abortion Bill Would Let Women Sue Doctors 10 Years Later

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on February 13, 2017 8:00 am

State lawmakers are advancing a measure giving women the opportunity to sue over physical or emotional injuries from an abortion.

The measure could impact doctors’ liability insurance.

Doctors can already be brought to court through the medical malpractice system, but Vero Beach Republican Representative Erin Grall’s bill would give patients a new way to sue for physical or emotional damages.

Representative Jay Fant, a Republican from Jacksonville, voices concerns about what that would do to insurance premiums.

“Do those premiums extend to providers or physicians outside of the abortion industry, or do we know if they would be applied just to the abortion providers,” Fant said.

The proposal would give women up to 10 years after a procedure to file suit.

abortion
Florida
legislature
news

