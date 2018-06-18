836 Expressway Extension, Vamos 4 Puerto Rico & New Charlie Cinnamon Exhibit

Miami-Dade commissioners will vote Wednesday on the controversial 836 extension - a project to prolong the highway for 14 miles south of its current location and west of Kendall. Many people who live in Kendall and commute downtown have expressed support for the project. Those in opposition say the extension could wind into the Everglades. Sundial sat down with Tere Garcia from the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority to discuss the proposal.

Full Sundial show from June 18, 2018.

After Hurricane Maria’s devastation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offered more than 2,000 displaced Puerto Rican families temporary shelter assistance nationwide, with 400 of those families in Florida. The aid will be cut-off on June 30. Sundial spoke with Father Jose Rodriguez, from Vamos4PR, a non-profit network of organizations supporting Puerto Rican families in the United States and the ongoing recovery in their territory.

And finally, famed Miami press agent Charlie Cinnamon changed the city of Miami as he spotlighted the arts, music and entertainment from the 1950s to the 1970s. He refused to be called a publicist because he felt the term neglected his connections to journalists and the broad scope of his work. Now the Jewish Museum of Florida FIU is honoring Cinnamon with an exhibit, "Charlie Cinnamon, Legendary Press Agent." Susan Gladstone, executive director of the Jewish Museum, and Pauline Winick, a former executive vice president of the Miami Heat and friend of Cinnamon, joined Sundial.