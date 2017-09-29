12th Hollywood Hills Nursing Home Resident Dies

By Elizabeth Koh & Caitlin Ostroff 7 minutes ago
  • The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills
    The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills
    Charles Trainor, Jr. / Miami Herald

A 12th resident at the Hollywood nursing home where residents sweltered to death after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to its air conditioning has died, the Hollywood Police Department said.

 

Dolores Biamonte, 57, died Thursday night, bringing the death toll from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills to a dozen since its cooling system failed and several residents perished in the rising heat Sept. 13. Her brother Robert also confirmed the death Friday morning.

 

According to the Sun Sentinel, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office found Biamonte had the same symptoms as 11 other residents who died in the days after Irma cut power to the transformer that powered the nursing home’s air conditioning. Both Hollywood police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have launched a criminal investigation into the deaths, and the state Agency for Health Care Administration revoked the facility’s license and shut down the nursing home last week.

Read more with our news partner, the Miami Herald. 

Tags: 
nursing home
Local News
Hurricane Irma
news

Related Content

WLRN #FridayReads: The Books That Helped Us Weather Hurricane Irma

By 6 hours ago
Teresa Frontado / WLRN

It's far from the most important thing you should worry about when preparing for a hurricane — but if you're a reader, you probably thought hard about what book(s) to bring to wherever you were riding out Hurricane Irma.

You're not only choosing what you might read in that time, you are potentially choosing what books you will save from all of those in your home.

Here's what some of WLRN's staffers chose. Share yours in the comments, or tweet us @wlrn.

Teresa Frontado, WLRN digital director

Rehabilitation Center At Hollywood Hills Cited For Building Violations

By CAITLIN OSTROFF Sep 28, 2017
Miami Herald

Following the deaths of 11 residents, Hollywood has cited the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills with two violations for work completed without permits, according to documents obtained by CBS4.

The first violation concerns a new cooling tower being installed on the existing chiller system without permits. The second documents a temporary standby generator being installed and tied into the building’s electrical system without permits.

Nursing Homes Seek Answers On Generator Costs

By editor Sep 27, 2017

With time running out to comply with what could be a $240 million generator mandate handed down by Gov Rick Scott, nursing-home administrators and long-term care lobbyists left a Tuesday meeting without an indication of what, if anything the state will do to help offset the costs.

South Miami-Dade Health Centers Up And Running After Hurricane Irma

By Sep 27, 2017
Nadege Green

Guillermo Porras couldn’t get in touch with his doctor for a week after Hurricane Irma.  His cell phone service was spotty after the storm and he was running low on his prescriptions.

“It’s been very difficult after the hurricane,” he said.

Even if he could get through, Porras would have found the South Miami Health Center that he visits was closed because of the extended power outage that affected much of South Florida.

For Dialysis Patients, Hurricanes Are A Race Against The Clock For Survival

By Sep 27, 2017
Sammy Mack / WLRN