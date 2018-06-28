124 South Florida Medical Professionals Charged In National Health Care Fraud And Opioid Crackdown

The South Florida United States Attorney’s Office announced 124 charges against South Florida doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals on Thursday as part of what authorities are calling the largest nation-wide takedown on health care fraud and those fueling the opioid crisis.

The indictment involves 601 charged defendants across 58 federal districts for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes involving more than $2 billion in false billings, as announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Health and Human Services.

Florida takes up about 20 percent of those charges. That’s a loss of 337 million dollars in false billings for services, including home health care and pharmacy fraud.

“This is a statistic that we’re not really proud of,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Benjamin G. Greenberg. “But it also shows that the problem really is quite severe down here.”

In one case, an owner, medical director, and two employees of a sober living facility were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, substantive counts of health care fraud, and substantive counts of money laundering.

The majority of Florida sober living facilities are found in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

This is a developing story. We'll update as authorities make public more information.