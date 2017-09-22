11th Death Blamed On AC Failure At Hollywood Hills Nursing Home

By Julie K. Brown 47 minutes ago
  • From left: Dr. Randy Katz, medical director, emergency services; Chief Nursing Officer Judy Frum and Zeff Ross, CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital describe the arrival of patients from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

An 11th death has been blamed on the air-conditioning failure at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which was caused by power outages from last week’s storm.

The victim was identified by the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office as 94-year-old Alice Thomas.

Thomas died on Thursday, eight days after the power failure caused a wave of deaths and forced the evacuation of the nursing home, which is just steps away from Memorial Regional Hospital.

