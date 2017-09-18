10,000 people in Keys left homeless by Hurricane Irma, governor says

By Katie Atkins 4 hours ago
  • Todd Brown, 42, pulls a tarp onto the exposed roof of of his friends home in Big Pine Key on Sunday, September 17, 2017.
    Todd Brown, 42, pulls a tarp onto the exposed roof of of his friends home in Big Pine Key on Sunday, September 17, 2017.
    Al Diaz / Miami Herald

An estimated 10,000 residents are homeless after Hurricane Irma blew through the Florida Keys as a massive and powerful Category 4 storm and devastated entire blocks of homes last week.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced the estimate during a news conference Monday morning in Marathon.

With that count, a little more than 10 percent of Monroe County residents have nowhere to live.

“The estimate is around 10,000. The data, as people have signed up through FEMA, is lower than that, so they’re still trying to figure that out,” Scott said. “As we all know, the Lower Keys were decimated.”

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Florida Keys
FEMA
Gov. Rick Scott
Hurricane Irma
Local News

Related Content

'Looks Like A Bomb Went Off': Returning To A Mobile Home Park Leveled By Irma

By Sep 14, 2017

In the Florida Keys this week, some residents were able to get back to their homes and assess the damage from Hurricane Irma along with those who stayed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says in its preliminary assessment that some 25 percent of the homes in the Keys were destroyed and only 10 percent escaped without major damage.

Stay Or Go? Keys Residents Debate Leaving Island As Irma Approaches

By Sep 7, 2017

Despite Keys officials urging islanders to pack up and leave Thursday, many residents were still debating whether to stay or hit the Overseas Highway.  

Jim Heslin was putting shutters on a house at the top of Key West's Solares Hill, the highest point of the southernmost island.  

"We're not sure yet, so we have a back-up plan to get out on the 6 p.m. flight tonight," Heslin said.

He said he has been watching the advisories from the Hurricane Center.

FEMA Shifts Focus To Restoring Electrical Power And Distributing Gasoline

By Sep 15, 2017
Associated Press

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long says the government response to Hurricane Irma has shifted from saving lives to one of beginning the long recovery process.

Long said at a briefing Friday that good progress is being made in getting people back into their homes or into temporary housing such as apartments or hotels. About 10,000 people in Florida remain in emergency shelters.

After Hurricane Irma: Boca Beaches Suffered Millions In Damage

By Alexandra Clough Sep 13, 2017
Alexandra Clough / Palm Beach Post

The city of Boca Raton suffered “several million dollars” worth of damage to its beaches from Hurricane Irma, Mayor Susan Haynie said Wednesday.

 

“The dunes got crushed,” said Chrissy Gibson, city spokeswoman. 

In addition, 49 percent of the city remained without power as of noon on Wednesday, Gibson said.

 

The city, like the rest of county, is slated to have its power restored by Sunday, Gibson said. In the interim, the county’s midnight to 6 a.m. curfew will be enforced in the city.

 