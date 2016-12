(12-20-2016) Today’s Topical Currents is an “At Your Service” edition . . . on pet care. With us is Dr. Ian Kupke, who heads the Sabal Chase Animal Clinic, and pet behavior specialist, Edel Miedes.

The Holidays can present pet situations, including animal stress or as unwanted gifts.

We take listener calls about our four-legged family members, and get the views of professionals.