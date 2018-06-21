Yellow Fever Outbreak In Brazil Possible Threat To Florida

A large, ongoing yellow fever outbreak in Brazil has the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning people not to travel there unless they get vaccinated against the deadly mosquito-borne illness.



With Florida being a hub for visitors from South and Central America, some health officials are concerned yellow fever, which is spread by the same mosquito that carries the Zika virus, could make its way to the United States.

Health News Florida's Stephanie Colombini spoke with Dr. Vilma Vega, Medical Director at CAN Community Health and infectious disease expert, about how concerns regarding yellow fever compare to the panic communities felt during the Zika scare in 2016.

