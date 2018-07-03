Wounded Students From Parkland School Shooting To Get $1.63M

By 4 hours ago
  • WLRN
Originally published on July 3, 2018 7:50 am

The families of the 17 victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will each receive $400,000 from a $10.5 million fund. Eighteen of the injured survivors will receive $1.63 million.

The Broward Education Foundation and a steering committee for the victims announced Monday the breakdown of the funds that were raised through a GoFundMe campaign. Nearly 37,000 individuals and companies donated to the fund. The fund does not include the millions students have raised through March for Our Lives for advocacy efforts.

Nearly 450 students who were inside the building when the Feb. 14 shooting happened will receive $2,500 and 1,048 students who were on campus during the shooting but not in that building will receive $1,000. Payments will begin on July 16, according to a statement from the foundation.

Nearly everyone who applied for financial support was granted it. There were 1,654 applications submitted and 1,517 were approved, according to the foundation.

The group says 100 percent of the funds raised will go to victims and their families. Payments will begin on July 16.

"These gifts are given without any restriction on their use. The families and recipients are in the best position to determine how these funds would be most beneficial to their healing," said Christina Fischer, Broward Education Foundation Board Chair.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed, says he's not taking any of the fund for himself but will give the money to her two brothers and her boyfriend.

"It will help my kids when they're starting out their lives and it will make their sister happy," said Pollack, who has separately raised more than $400,000 to build a playground in her honor.

Other family members who declined to go on record said they were grateful for the kind donations but saddened because it will not bring their children back.

"You can't put a price tag on the incompetence that led to the murder of my daughter. ... It's really disheartening for me to know all these people that committed these acts and no accountability," said Pollack.

Tags: 
Parkland school shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting
March For Our Lives
news

Related Content

MSD Students Host March for Our Lives Rally in Ft. Lauderdale

By Jul 1, 2018
Claire Thornton / WLRN News

During rush hour in downtown Ft. Lauderdale, March for Our Lives activists rallied for increased gun control  on the steps of the federal courthouse - the same place where they challenged lawmakers by "calling BS" over four months ago.

Friday's rally was part of a state-wide bus tour that includes all of Florida's 27 congressional districts. The students say their main goal is increasing the youth voter turnout rate.

Parkland Students 'Road To Change' Bus Tour Rolls Into Sarasota

By Jun 28, 2018

A crowd of 200 filled Selby Library auditorium in Sarasota Wednesday night for a town hall featuring students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Hundreds more were unable to get a seat after the hall reached capacity.

This summer, students involved in the March For Our Lives movement are traveling across the country to energize young people. Local organizers say they want to educate and encourage them to vote.   

Student Activists Hold Florida Bus Tour After Mass Shooting

By Jun 24, 2018

Student activists from a high school that suffered a mass shooting have kicked off a March for Our Lives Florida bus tour, where they plan to visit all 27 of the state's Congressional districts.

SWAT Swarms Home Of Parkland Student Activist After A Prank Call To Police

By Charles Rabin Jun 5, 2018
Peter Haden / WLRN

A phone call about a possible hostage situation in Parkland on Tuesday morning led police officers to swarm the home of one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most outspoken student activists.

It turned out to be a prank called "swatting" — an illegal hoax call increasingly employed as a harassment tactic.