Woman Promoted To New Senior Rabbi At Miami Beach Synagogue

By Bea L. Hines 10 hours ago
  • Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz of Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach.
    hoto provided to the Miami Herald

For two years, the rabbinic search committee at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach looked nationally to find the right person to be the new senior rabbi at the 75-year-old synagogue. To no one’s surprise, the new senior rabbi is actually a rabbi who has served Temple Beth Sholom since 1994 — Rabbi Gayle Pomerantz. Her new duties will begin on June 1.

Pomerantz will be the first female rabbi in the history of the synagogue. She succeeds Rabbi Gary Glickstein, who has served as senior rabbi since 1985.

“Her guidance has opened paths for sacred living by integrating women’s spirituality and leadership, initiating social justice projects and creating an original High Holy Days experience with Cantor Lisa Segal,” Beth Sholom President Karen Rivo said. “She has brought enthusiasm, joy, compassion and creativity to this congregation and serves with a full heart.”

Tags: 
Judaism
Miami Beach
news

