Why Finding A Motive After The Las Vegas Shooting Matters

By 1 hour ago
  • A small group prays at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Las Vegas massacre.
    A small group prays at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Las Vegas massacre.
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Originally published on October 10, 2017 1:31 pm

Markie Henderson is grateful that her brother and sister got out of the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas alive. They were separated in the rush to escape the shooting, she says, but unlike hundreds of others, both got out physically unharmed.

Henderson wonders what could motivate someone to fire into a crowd of people.

"For the families that were affected, I'd want to know what happened to my brother or sister if it was one of them, for sure," she said.

More than a week after a shooter took the lives of 58 people in Las Vegas, investigators are still without a motive. Experts say it's important to find one to give those affected closure and to prevent similar attacks in the future.

Henderson, who lives in Las Vegas, came to the opening of a memorial garden built quickly last week by volunteers in of honor of the 58 people who were killed.

Precy May Lawson, also from Las Vegas, came with handmade ornaments honoring each victim to place on a wall of remembrance at the park. She said the lack of answers takes a toll on the community.

"There's so many questions, and we don't know the answer," she said. "Sometimes I'm just tired of asking the question that I don't have the answer, so I just leave it up to Him."

With that, she pointed to the sky — to God, she said.

"Right now we are just focusing on healing," Lawson said.

Investigators, meanwhile, are looking everywhere for answer, talking to anyone who might have known the shooter.

"As I've said from day one, we want to figure out the why ... and we'd like to know the motive," Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters on Monday. "That is our most important goal."

It's important, says retired FBI agent and terrorism expert John Iannarelli, primarily in order to prevent future attacks.

"We want to make sure that if there was something in particular that set this person off, or caused them to change their thinking, that will become an indicator in the future if somebody else engages in such behavior," he said.

Iannarelli said this is a tough case, with no clear sign of a particular ideological motivation.

Motives can also help point investigators to any potential accomplices, which authorities in Las Vegas continue to explore.

Even in cases like this one, where the shooter killed himself after police arrived, Psychology Professor Mario Scalora says finding a motive is still important. He specializes in threat assessment at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,

"The motive may often lead to who may have helped inspire the activity, who may have helped even plan it or things of that nature," Scalora said. "So there still may be a legitimate law enforcement investigative purpose, regardless of whether the shooter is going to face justice in a courtroom."

There's also often a psychological need to know, both for survivors — and the larger community.

"It comes up a lot, because people just cannot believe that one human being would inflict this kind of violence and harm on another," said Priscilla Dass-Brailsford, a trauma psychologist and professor based in the Washington, D.C. area. She has worked with trauma victims after both natural disasters and violent attacks.

Dass-Brailsford said it can be especially hard for people coping with violence to find answers.

"When the person is not even available to explain why, it just makes it harder," she said. "What survivors really need sometimes is to get closure."

For others in Las Vegas, the focus on the question of what motivated the shooter feels like a distraction from the larger task of grieving the lost and helping the survivors.

"The more time we give them, the less time we give the families of the people who have lost — for no reason," Karen Castle, of Las Vegas, said as she stood near the memorial wall at the garden opening.

Dany Feinstein of Ely, Nevada spent years in Las Vegas. She returned to pay her respects.

"There is no reason to do something like this. There is none," Feinstein said. "... I don't think it matters, other than if it could help prevent something in the future."

Still, investigators say they're hopeful they will find a motive — if for no other reason, than to help reduce the chances of yet another deadly attack.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Las Vegas shooting
gun violence
news

Related Content

1 Week Later, Las Vegas Moves From Response To Recovery

By Oct 8, 2017

A week after the shooting that took 58 lives and changed many more, Las Vegas is picking up the pieces.

For the first time since the barrage of gunfire tore through the Route 91 Harvest Festival last Sunday night, some of those who attended the event can pick up belongings that were left behind as they fled for safety.

Salesman Who Sold A Shotgun To Las Vegas Shooter: 'Could I Have Stopped This? No'

By Oct 8, 2017

Like many Americans, Chris Michel woke up Monday morning to the horrific news of the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 58 people dead as well as the shooter Stephen Paddock and nearly 500 injured.

Pulse Nightclub Owner Describes Las Vegas Mass Shooting As “Unimaginable”

By Amy Green Oct 2, 2017
WMFE

The owner of Pulse says it’s “unimaginable” a mass shooting of greater scope has taken place in Las Vegas.

Barbara Poma is calling for prayers for the dead and also for the wounded and hundreds of others affected by the massacre.

She also is demanding more work to stop such crimes.

“Finding words to convey the depth of horror we are all witnessing in Las Vegas is just impossible,” she says in a statement.

Pulse had been the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. More than 50 were killed in Las Vegas, and at least 400 more are wounded.

Las Vegas Massacre Raises Questions About Hotel Security

By Oct 2, 2017

When police entered 64-year-old Stephen Paddock's 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says, they found "in excess of 10 rifles."

Republican Curbelo: 'We Need To Provide Some Answers' On Gun Safety After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By Tom Hudson Oct 4, 2017
David Santiago / Miami Herald

South Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo  says he is ready to revisit the issue of gun safety in an interview with WLRN's Sundial.

This puts him at odds with his party's leadership in Congress.

During an interview with host Luis Hernandez, Curbelo said, "Right now the best candidate for a common denominator is to focus on these bump stock devices which are so deadly and so potent."

A dozen of the rifles Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock had inside his hotel room when he opened fire Sunday night were modified with bump-fire stocks.