Who Will Decide Health Care's Future?

With two defections late Monday, efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act ended in the Senate. For now.

Soon after prospects for the Senate Republicans’ bill dimmed, President Donald Trump took to Twitter with a new strategy.



As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017



And he said “We will return!”

With plans on hold, who will decide the future of health care?

GUESTS

Julie Rovner, Senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News; author of “Health Care Policy and Politics A-Z”

Lauren Fox, Congressional reporter, CNN

Norman Ornstein, Resident scholar, American Enterprise Institute; co-author of “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism”

Ethan Berkowitz, Mayor of Anchorage, Alaska

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

