White House Deputy Chief Of Staff Retires

White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, who played a key role in organizing President Trump's Singapore summit with Kim Jong Un, is retiring.

The White House said Hagin will step down after serving in every GOP administration since Ronald Reagan's. His departure is expected next month.

Hagin led the U.S. team that managed logistics for last week's Trump-Kim meeting, winning praise from the president.

"He planned and executed the longest and one of the most historic foreign trips ever made by a president and he did it all perfectly," Trump said in a statement. "We will miss him in the office and even more on the road."

The Washington Post reported two weeks ago that Hagin was planning to depart the White House soon after the summit ended. The newspaper said he was eyeing a position as deputy director of the CIA, but the White House said Tuesday Hagin is expected to return to the private sector instead.

Hagin was one of the few members of the Trump administration with lengthy Washington experience, having held the same deputy chief of staff post under George W. Bush.

"Joe Hagin brought a level of expertise and institutional knowledge that is unrivaled," said press secretary Sarah Sanders.

