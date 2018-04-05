When The White House Is Watching

  • Seen through a window, (L to R) hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade broadcast 'Fox And Friends' from the Fox News studios, February 17, 2017 in New York City. President Trump, a frequent consumer and critic of cable news, recently tweeted that Fox and Friends is 'great'.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There’s a pattern President Trump has followed since he took office. Have you noticed?

An anchor, correspondent or guest on the Fox News network will give a report and moments later, the president will tweet about it — sometimes using the exact verbiage used on the show. It happened this day…

And this day…

And more recently, after a Fox & Friends segment on a migrant caravan crossing over the nation’s southern border…

What kind of pressure is put on journalists at Fox News to know that the president seems to be always watching and making policy decisions based off their reporting? And what kind of power does that give the conservative media network?

GUESTS

Matthew Gertz, Senior fellow, Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog organization; @MattGertz

Gabriel Sherman, Special correspondent, Vanity Fair; MSNBC contributor; author of “The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country”; @gabrielsherman

Marc Lamont Hill, Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University; CNN political contributor; author, “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on The Vulnerable from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond”; @marclamonthill

