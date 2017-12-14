What's 'Sustainable Seafood?' In South Florida, Chefs Say It's Not About Giving Up Fish

By 2 hours ago
  • Jose Magana, the kitchen manager of Books & Books at the Arsht Center, sautés shrimp for an avocado tartine.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Jose Magana, the kitchen manager of Books & Books at the Arsht Center, sautés shrimp for an avocado tartine.
    Kate Stein / WLRN
  • Wahoo crudo with pickled sea beans, brown butter and sea froth prepared by Chef José Medín.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Wahoo crudo with pickled sea beans, brown butter and sea froth prepared by Chef José Medín.
    Kate Stein / WLRN

Seafood is a big part of South Florida’s culinary scene and its culture. Conch, snapper, mahi mahi, grouper, marlin and stone crab -- they have places in our hearts, as well as on our plates.

María Orantes prepares sea beans for a sustainable seafood dinner at Books & Books at the Arsht Center in downtown Miami.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN

But many of these species are under threat. Overfishing decimated conch in the 1970s and 1980s; the population still hasn’t fully recovered in Florida. Ocean acidification because of increasing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere makes it harder for clams and oysters to grow durable shells that protect them from predators. Pollution and contamination cause algal blooms and seagrass die-offs that harm the habitats of saltwater and freshwater species alike. And studies show rising ocean temperatures due to global warming are causing some fish species to migrate to colder water.

That’s why there’s an increasing push for responsible fishing in South Florida.

“We have to think about it sustainably, for the future, because if we don’t we won’t have fish,” said chef Allen Susser, the consulting chef for the Café at Books & Books in downtown Miami. He’s the organizer of an ongoing series of dinners emphasizing local produce and seafood, and he said the global sustainable seafood movement is especially important regionally.

“Here in Florida, here in Miami, the waterways are such a major part of our world,” he said. “We have the Caribbean Sea, we have the Gulf of Mexico, we have the coastline. We have commercial fishermen, pleasure fishermen."

“We can’t do without fish.”

So what makes seafood “sustainable?"

Sustainably sourced wahoo awaits cooking before the sustainable seafood dinner.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN

The basic goal of the sustainable seafood movement is to make sure fish and other seafood aren’t taken from the ocean faster than they can reproduce. That means not overfishing and minimizing harm to ocean habitats.

Local chefs and national experts say sustainability requires accountability -- from when the fish is caught to when it’s consumed.

“The regular consumer, when it’s on your plate and after it’s been cooked, are you really going to know if that fish is sustainable or not? Truly, probably not,” said chef Paula DaSilva, head chef at Burlock Coast in Fort Lauderdale. DaSilva, a participant in several of Susser’s sustainable seafood dinners, said chefs and restaurateurs have an ethical responsibility to find seafood suppliers who follow regulations for catching or harvesting shrimp and shellfish.

“It’s really about knowing where you get your product from and having a good relationship with… a reputable vendor,” she said. “Visiting, if possible.”

Roasted grouper with yucca, peas and coconut curry stew prepared by Chef Paula DaSilva.
Credit Kate Stein / WLRN

Consumers also play a crucial role in the sustainability movement, said Sheila Bowman, a program manager for the Seafood Watch initiative at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.

“In Florida, where people are so connected to the oceans, one of the most important reasons to think about [sustainable seafood] is because … we’ve seen a lot of the species that we enjoy most start to be less available -- and in some cases, unavailable -- for us to enjoy,” she said.

The Seafood Watch program offers a guide where users can search by type of seafood and learn where it’s caught or farmed sustainably; the guide available is online, as an app and in print.

“We really try to speak to each region and the specific array of seafood it consumes,” she said.

Whether you’re a fish aficionado or can barely tell salmon from shrimp, Bowman said just asking questions about the seafood you’re eating can encourage responsible fishing and fish farming.

“Where is it from? How was it caught? Those kinds of questions will start to encourage the seafood supply chain to be much more forthright about those kinds of important details,” she said.

Chef José Mendín of the Pubbelly restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach preps sea beans to be served alongside sustainably sourced wahoo.
Credit Kate Stein

Tags: 
commercial fishing
fishing
seafood
Florida Fish and WIldlife Conservation Commission
Allen Susser
news
Local News

Related Content

Stone Crabs Offer Second Chance For Keys Commercial Fishing Industry

By Oct 15, 2017
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

In The Keys, Lobster Mini-Season Is A Holiday -- And An Ordeal

By Aug 4, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

  Billy Causey has been in the Florida Keys since the early 1970s. And in that time, he's figured out a few things.

"There's some things you learn not to talk about. You know — religion, politics ... and mini-season," Causey said. "You don't go to a party in the Keys and talk about any one of those three."

The Seagrass Of Florida Bay Is Under Siege -- And Not For The First Time

By Mar 21, 2017
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Seagrass in Florida Bay has died off rapidly over the past couple of years. About 40,000 acres have been lost, harming the habitat of animals from manatees to toadfish and imperiling the area's fishing industry.

Fish Tale: FWC Makes Tarpon Bust In Keys

By Jun 1, 2017
FWC

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested a Stock Island man Wednesday after retrieving the remains of a large tarpon from a transport truck at the dock.

FWC got a call about a large tarpon being harvested at a commercial dock at Fisherman's Fish House on Stock Island, according to a press release from FWC.

They found five fishermen who told them they only had yellowtail snapper on the boat, but the officers also saw several tarpon scales on the vessel, according to the press release.

State Officials Ask The Public: Should We Allow Harvesting of Goliath Grouper?

By Aug 1, 2017
Florida Keys--Public Libraries

Should Florida allow harvesting of goliath grouper?

That is the question being discussed at 15 public workshops around the state.

The mammoth fish can grow to the size of a grizzly bear. What’s not been big about goliath grouper are their numbers: Fisheries dwindled due to overfishing in the 80s. In 1990, harvest of goliath grouper was prohibited in Florida state waters and Gulf and South Atlantic federal waters.

But, a recent federal stock assessment showed goliath groupers numbers on the rise South Florida waters.

FWC Executive Director Latest To Leave Top Post At Florida's Wildlife Agency

By Nov 28, 2017

The Executive Director of Florida’s wildlife agency is leaving. He’s the latest to step down from a top role at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.