Weston Businessman Pleads Guilty To Venezuela Bribes

By 2 hours ago
  • Fernando Llano / AP

A Broward County businessman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Wednesday in Houston for bribing officials at Venezuela’s state oil company.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Houston says Weston resident Juan José Hernández Comerma conspired with his business partner, Abraham José Shiera Bastidas, to bribe executives at the Venezuelan oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. – or PDVSA.

In return, the pair got preferential treatment in securing contracts for their Florida-based energy business. The bribes took place between 2009 to 2012, including paying a $14,000 tab one PDVSA official ran up at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in a federal court in Houston for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. His sentencing is set for July.

Shiera, who lives in Coral Gables, pleaded guilty to bribery and wire fraud charges in March and is also awaiting sentencing.

Eight people have now pleaded guilty as part of a larger, ongoing U.S. investigation into bribery at PDVSA.

Venezuela
PDVSA
news
Latin American corruption

