Weirdest Florida Stories Of 2017 Part 2: Stuck In Elevators, Pants On Fire & Iguana Wranglers

By 3 hours ago
  • Florida, you give us a lot to report.
    Florida, you give us a lot to report.
    Sammy Mack

Every year we here at WLRN put together a list of the weirdest, craziest, Florida-ist stories of the year.

We’re torn about this whole thing.

Part of us face-palms every time @_FloridaMan or @_Flor1daWoman tweet out their latest. But these stories also keep us on our toes, they’re often part of what makes living in Florida colorful and up to our neck in stories to pick from for these end of year roundups.

Look at what else has kept us asking: fake or Florida?

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017 (part 1)

Here are some of our staff picks for craziest stories of 2017:

Lawyer, lawyer pants on fire

In closing arguments in an arson case where the lawyer was arguing that his client’s car spontaneously combusted, his pocket started to spontaneously combust. Coincidence?

He Man and the crew.

Which superhero represents you?

If Superman ran for president, he might have a decent shot. But He-Man couldn’t even get into the Florida Senate. I guess, those high cheekbones aren’t an actually replacement for a political platform.

Miami Time

You know what you shouldn’t do? Be late to a meeting with the secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development…. Unless he’s about to get into an elevator. Then you should avoid that at all costs. What happens in the elevator, stays in the elevator. But hey, maybe South Florida will get some much-needed funds to build (and maintain) affordable housing.

Tags: 
curious news
Local News
news

Related Content

Weirdest Florida Stories Of 2017 Part 1: Cokey Monster, Sexy Moves On The Highway & Space Politician

By Dec 26, 2017
Sammy Mack / WLRN

Weirdest Florida Stories Of 2017: Wildlife Edition

By 12 hours ago
Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

We thought the Animal Kingdom had gone a bit crazy last year, but all that was just a precursor to the crazy Florida stories we’ve seen in 2017. This year, the Sunshine State has seen the development of professional snake hunters, a state-funded position for an iguana wrangler and piss-drunk possums.