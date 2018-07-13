Week In The News: Kavanaugh Nominated, Fiery FBI Agent Hearing, Tension At NATO

With Linda Wertheimer.

A Supreme Court nominee. Trump at NATO. Daring rescue of the Thai soccer

team. The roundtable dives in.



Guests

Michael Crowley, national security editor and senior foreign affairs correspondent for Politico (@michaelcrowley)

Lisa Lerer, national politics reporter for The Associated Press (@llerer)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst (@JackBeattyNPR)



From The Reading List

Politico: Trump ‘Looking At’ Putin Meeting As Bolton Plans Moscow Trip — “A summer summit with Putin would again bring the U.S. president face-to-face with the man intelligence officials blame for meddling in the 2016 election. The Russian also stands accused of approving the attempted murder with nerve agent of a former Russian spy in Great Britain earlier this year, and backs Syrian leader Bashar Assad, whose forces Trump has twice struck as punishment for their use of chemical weapons.”

The Associated Press: Analysis: Dems meet Supreme Court pick with mixed message — “Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, says it’s all about health care. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., worries about the impact on the special counsel investigation. And Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., sees an assault that could set women’s rights back decades. There’s so much for Democrats to dislike about Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick. And that may be the problem.”

NBC News: Facing Intense GOP Criticism, FBI’s Strzok Says Personal Views Didn’t Impact Decisions — “In public testimony before two House committees Thursday, special agent Peter Strzok acknowledged making “blunt” comments about then-candidate Donald Trump as well as other political figures in dozens of text messages he exchanged with a fellow agency official. But he said they had been mischaracterized and did not in any way reflect on decisions he and other investigators made during their politically-sensitive inquiries ahead of the 2016 election.”



President Trump blasts his way into London, taking on Prime Minister Theresa May in a searing tabloid interview. Earlier this week, he rattled America’s closest allies at the NATO summit. . Judge Brett Kavanaugh is his pick for the Supreme Court. The FBI agent who sent anti-Trump messages is grilled by lawmakers. Cheers around the world after the daring cave rescue in Thailand. This hour, On Point: the weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. — Linda Wertheimer.

