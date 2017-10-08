Weapons and War

8pm NAZI MEGA WEAPONS - History - Uncover the engineering feats that sparked a technological revolution and changed warfare forever.

Fortress Berlin - April 1945. Hitler is 10 meters underground in the center of Berlin, surrounded by concrete walls, safe from any air attack by the Allies. But the Russians are advancing on the ground, and they’re coming for him. Blocking the way are rings of ingenious defenses, kill zones and strong-points that have turned Berlin into a fortress. At the heart of this fortress is the Führerbunker.

9pm WORLD WAR II: The Price of Empire - History - A tale of two wars that have often been labeled as a single, all-encompassing global clash: the War of the East and the War of the West.

The Phony War - The invasion of Poland causes even the most resistant of powers to declare war. The appeasing Prime Minister (Chamberlain) falls to be replaced by Winston Churchill. Now hardly remembered military action and early naval encounters characterize a war that, in the West, resembles skirmishing - in the East, Japan has suffered major reverses with Chinese victories at Changsha and Guangxi.



10 pm MEN AND THE MACHINES THAT BEAT HITLER - History

The story of the men who fought in the 5th Royal Tank Regiment - a team of ordinary men who faced the frontline in both Europe and beyond. Their involvement in the Second World War spanned the defeat at Dunkirk, victory in the deserts of North Africa and finally resentment and revolt before D-Day.