Waterborne Illnesses Are Most Prevalent During July: Here’s What You Need To Know

July is peak season for getting sick from swimming in a freshwater lake or pond, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center study.



Florida Department of Health’s Alvina Chu says avoiding swimming in contaminated water is the easiest way to prevent illness.

“One tip for avoiding illnesses or preventing illnesses relating to untreated recreational water if there’s been a recent rain or if the water is discolored, foamy, or scummy. Or also if there are advisories posted.”

Chu says the only fatal waterborne illness is caused by an amoeba called naegleria fowleri that infects a swimmer when contaminated water gets up their nose.

