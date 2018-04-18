Venezuela Incarcerates Children; MOAD Has A New Director; & Puerto Rican Flautist Nestor Torres

The Human Rights Watch recently released a dispatch on a growing problem in Venezuela. Tamara Taraciuk Broner published her findings called Kids Behind Bars in Venezuela. She said on Sundial that government officials had arrested more than 400 minors.

The Miami Dade College Museum of Art and Design has a new director in Rina Carvajal and a new mission. We discussed a few of their latest exhibits still to come.

Puerto Rican flutist Nestor Torres is a Grammy-Award winner and coming to Boca Raton, at the World Performing Arts Center on April 21 at 7:30 PM.