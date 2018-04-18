Related Program: 
Sundial

Venezuela Incarcerates Children; MOAD Has A New Director; & Puerto Rican Flautist Nestor Torres

By 49 minutes ago
  • Tamara Taraciuk of Human Rights Watch describing Venezuela's human rights abuses at the University of Miami's Institute for the Advanced Study of the Americas on Thursday.
    Tamara Taraciuk of Human Rights Watch describing Venezuela's human rights abuses at the University of Miami's Institute for the Advanced Study of the Americas on Thursday.
    Tim Padgett

The Human Rights Watch recently released a dispatch on a growing problem in Venezuela. Tamara Taraciuk Broner published her findings called Kids Behind Bars in Venezuela. She said on Sundial that government officials had arrested more than 400 minors.

The Miami Dade College Museum of Art and Design has a new director in Rina Carvajal and a new mission. We discussed a few of their latest exhibits still to come.

Puerto Rican flutist Nestor Torres is a Grammy-Award winner and coming to Boca Raton, at the World Performing Arts Center on April 21 at 7:30 PM.

Tags: 
Human Rights Watch
Miami Dade College
Puerto Rico
Donald Trump
Local News

Related Content

University Of Miami, Human Rights Watch Spotlight Growing Global Concern For Venezuela

By Mar 8, 2018
Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

Venezuelans are fleeing to places like South Florida because of their country’s humanitarian crisis, but also because of its human rights crisis. On Thursday the University of Miami was a focal point of the outcry over the socialist regime’s abuses.

More and more, the international community is waking up to the worsening human rights situation in Venezuela. This week, the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an inquiry into reports of hundreds of killings of civilians by state security forces.

Human Rights Watch Opens Office In Miami – But Not Just For Latin America

By Mar 28, 2017
Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s major international human rights organizations, inaugurated its new office in Miami on Tuesday night.  But if you think it’s here just to keep an eye on Latin America and the Caribbean – guess again.

Some might ask why it took the New York-based Human Rights Watch so long to come to Miami, given the hemisphere’s chronic human rights issues, like this week's debate on the Venezuela crisis at the Organization of American States. HRW’s executive director Ken Roth says he understands if people do ask.

James Comey Says FBI 'Would Be Worse Today' If Not For His Actions

By Apr 17, 2018

In an interview with NPR's Morning Edition, fired FBI Director James Comey defended his controversial decisions during the 2016 campaign and asserted that the reputation of his agency — which operates under near daily siege from the president and his allies — "would be worse today had we not picked the least bad alternatives."

"I saw this as a 500-year flood, and so where is the manual? What do I do?" he said.

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll: Republicans Sour On Mueller, FBI

By Apr 17, 2018

Republicans and Democrats are deeply divided on how they see special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Trump's campaign, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.