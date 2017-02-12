Vandals & Looters

9pm OUR ZOO - Drama - Based on a true story about George Mottershead and his dreams of creating a cage-free zoo, the impact it has on his family and how their lives changed when they embarked on the creation of Chester Zoo.

The Final Decision

In the conclusion, Albert discovers that the zoo's aviary has been vandalized in the night and all its birds have flown away. The Mottersheads prepare for the appeal that will decide the fate of the zoo. After a not so positive meeting with the lawyer, George decides to represent the family himself, but with tensions running high after the break in at the zoo, a hot-headed George proves more of a liability than an asset.

10pm THE CORONER - Crime Drama - Jane Kennedy returns to the small seaside town of Lighthaven where she left as a teenager take up the post of Coroner. She finds herself working with Davey Higgins, the boy who broke her heart and is now the local Detective Sergeant. Jane and Davey investigate any sudden, violent or unexplained deaths in the fictional world of Lighthaven.



Capsized



Ian Igby, out on probation for theft, is found dead in a container, one of many washed up on the beaches of South Devon from a sunken ship. Igby is suspected at first of being one of the many looters salvaging the cargo, and the investigation leads to his girlfriend, his probation officer, and his girlfriend's father, (who was also his employer in the docks). Jane and Davey have to break a wall of silence to uncover the truth, and are not helped by Judith and Mick, who have also been salvaging the goods from the containers.