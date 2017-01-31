"In USA We Welcome All," Protesters Demand That Miami Becomes A Sanctuary City

By 4 hours ago
  • Protesters gathered at Government Center asking Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to reverse his decision to comply with federal immigration requests.
    Madeline Fox / WLRN News
    Madeline Fox / WLRN News

Protesters in Miami-Dade took to the streets for the second time in less than a week to protest the county's Mayor's recent decision to effectively abandon the county’s stance as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants 

Carlos Gimenez's order, issued last Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at denying federal funds to “sanctuary cities,” asked county jails to comply with federal immigration requests.

Protesters chanted "no ban, no wall, in USA we welcome all", "This is How America Looks Like"  as well as other slogans criticizing Gimenez and demanding actions to protect minorities in the city of Miami and in Miami-Dade County.  

"I am the child of refugees (...) The mayor of the city of Miami is first and foremost a refugee," said Joe Garcia, former U.S Representative for Florida's 26th congressional district, who participated in the protest. "We need to speak up because there are people in this community that are not be able to speak up."

"This city, this town was created by people looking for freedom," said Garcia, who called on the County Commissioners to act in favor of making Miami a "sanctuary city."  

Opponents to Gimenez’s order also gathered at Government center last Friday morning, but were barred from entering the mayor's office. When a group of protesters accompanied by U.S. Representative Keith Ellison tried to deliver a letter to the mayor by going through the one remaining entrance open to the public, Miami-Dade police padlocked the gate and shut down the Government Center Metrorail station.

A group of local attorneys who were at the Friday protest sent a letter to the Miami Dade County Police Department and Mayor Gimenez yesterday (Monday) calling the closure of Government Center and its Metrorail station a violation of the protesters’ First Amendment rights.

Since 2013, Miami-Dade has refused to detain indefinitely  inmates who are in the country illegally and wanted by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for financial reasons – the federal government doesn’t fully reimburse the county for those detentions.

