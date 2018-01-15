Under Bill, Businesses Could Receive Tax Credits For Hiring College Students

Companies that make interns into employees could get tax credits under a legislative proposal. The Internship Tax Credit Program will help degree-seeking students receive a job after college.



Rep. Shevrin Jones (D-West Park) wants to boost the chances of new college grads landing jobs.

“The students benefit from it because once you graduate; you’re looking for a job," Jones says. "So if that company decides to keep you once you graduate, that is their benefit to it. So you’re going to have to go on a large job hunt looking for work, the company can actually keep you based on your performance, of course.”

Jones’ proposed Internship Tax Credit Program would give businesses tax credits up to a specified amount for hiring their former interns. He says students would have better opportunities with job offers in the state they received their degree.

“I think this is what we call smart policy," he adds. "It keeps good talent here within the state of Florida. Once again, I think if we’re educating students we need to find a way to keep them here also.”

The bill has not received a hearing yet. Jones says he’s not sure when or if the measure will be heard.

