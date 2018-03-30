UCF Researchers Look At Opioid Abuse In Black Adults

By By Catherine Welch 3 hours ago
  • Daylina Miller/Health News Florida

A new study out of the University of Central Florida finds opioid abuse equally affects whites and blacks even though it is often portrayed as a white, rural epidemic.

UCF doctoral student Harvey Nicholson was searching through data on opioid abuse when he realized that he couldn’t find anything on how the epidemic was affecting black adults.

So he sorted through the 2015 National Survey on Drug Abuse and Health by race, and found the rates of abuse were nearly identical between white and black respondents. But there were differences in how the epidemic impacts white and black Americans.

Black men were more likely to abuse prescription opioids, which is not the case for white respondents. And if you were poor and black you were more likely to have an opioid problem, while opioid abuse crosses white socioeconomic lines. Black people with higher levels of education were less likely to abuse, but education was not a significant factor for whites.

The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
Opioids
news

Related Content

USF Researchers Find Link Between Opioid Prescriptions, Parental Neglect

By Mar 28, 2018

The opioid epidemic has become so severe it’s considered a national public health emergency, and a recent report suggests it could be linked to a higher rate of children in foster homes.

Sessions Says No More ‘Business As Usual’ In Opioid Fight

By & News Service of Florida Mar 23, 2018

Two days after instructing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in drug-related cases, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Tallahassee on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s plan to combat the deadly opioid epidemic.

Omissions On Death Certificates Lead To Undercounting Of Opioid Overdoses

By editor Mar 22, 2018

In a refrigerator in the coroner's office in Marion County, Ind., rows of vials await testing. They contain blood, urine and vitreous, the fluid collected from inside a human eye.

In overdose cases, the fluids may contain clues for investigators.

"We send that off to a toxicology lab to be tested for what we call drugs of abuse," said Alfie Ballew, deputy coroner. The results often include drugs such as cocaine, heroin, fentanyl or prescription pharmaceuticals.

“We Can’t Do Without It” : First Responders Pay Soaring Price For Overdose Antidote Naloxone

By Mar 11, 2018
Feb. 8, 2018.
Peter Haden / WRLN

Gov. Scott Signs Bill To Combat Opioids Crisis

By Mar 19, 2018

Saying it is critical to “stop the addiction in the beginning,” Gov. Rick Scott on Monday signed a high-profile bill designed to prevent patients from getting hooked on powerful opioids.