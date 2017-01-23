Two Tornadoes Hit Palm Beach, Miami-Dade Counties

Authorities are still assessing damage in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties after two tornadoes touched ground early Monday morning.

Two crews from the National Weather Service in Miami are inspecting damage in South Florida -- one in Miami-Dade County near Hialeah and Miami Springs, the second in Palm Beach County by Palm Beach and Juno Springs.

Last year, more than five tornadoes touched down in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Preliminary reports from the Miami-Dade County crew show one tornado touched down in Miami Springs, east of the Palmetto Expressway, and lifted in Hialeah near the Hialeah-Preston Water Treatment Plant. It was not clear how long the tornado was on the ground, according to Larry Kelly, a meteorologist with NWS Miami.

Early findings about the second tornado in Palm Beach County estimate that winds reached speeds between 80-85 miles per hour. The NWS survey team was said to be filing an official report Monday evening.

The Palm Beach County School District reported that William T. Dwyer High School is closed because of apparent tornado damage. All other schools in the district are open.

1/23: Severe Weather Threat has ENDED for all of South Florida. Expect a Breezy day today with possible gusty showers in afternoon #flwx pic.twitter.com/GViS1NOIig — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 23, 2017

Florida Power & Light officials initially reported about 3,000 customers in Broward County and just under 8,000 in Palm Beach County were without power as of 5 a.m. Monday. By 1 p.m., 4,600 in Miami-Dade, 1,000 in Palm Beach and 430 in Broward County still were without power.

Darlene Cruz-Rodriguez was with her husband in Miami Springs watching local news when all five of the cell phones in their house sounded off warnings of the tornado. She went to the windows and pulled the blinds up.

"It was really fast. You didn't have much time to react," she said. "The wind started to swirl. The trees were bent sideways. It was unbelievable. You didn't have time to be afraid."

The wooden pole and power lines crashed down on her neighbor's yard behind her house. She lost power immediately. After the tornado passed, her family noticed a couple of shingles had flown off their roof and they lost three trees in their backyard.

FPL officials reported roughly 150,000 customers lost power from North to South Florida. The company estimates those who lost power in Hialeah would get their power back by 6 p.m.

Cooler temperatures are on the way. Monday and Tuesday’s lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. A wind advisory is in effective for South Florida until 7 p.m.