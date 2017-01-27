Trump Administration Pulls Back On HealthCare.gov Ads

The Trump administration says it is pulling back advertising to promote insurance sign-ups in the closing days of HealthCare.gov's 2017 open enrollment season.



A statement from the Health and Human Services department Thursday night says the government has pulled back about $5 million in ads as part of an effort to cut costs. The statement says HHS has already spent more than $60 million to promote sign-ups this year under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Former Obama officials have accused the new administration of "sabotage." Former HealthCare.gov CEO Kevin Counihan calls the decision "outrageous," saying it could keep young, healthy people from getting into the insurance pool, thereby driving up costs.

Some 11.5 million people had signed up nationwide through Dec. 24, or about 290,000 more than at the same time during t he 2016 enrollment season.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31

