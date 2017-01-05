Trulieve Begins Building Site In Bradenton

Trulieve, a Tallahassee-based medical marijuana company, will begin construction of a site in Bradenton within a week or two, the Bradenton Herald reports.



The company purchased the 1103 14th Street West building a few months ago, before the city passed a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries to allow time to adapt the new industry.

City officials confirmed Tuesday that Trulieve’s permits had been filed before the deadline.

Trulieve purchased the buildings in September for $335,000 under the newly formed Bradenton 14 RE Holding LLC, according to the Manatee County property appraiser’s office.

Trulieve has dispensaries already operating in Tallahassee and Clearwater, and will open up a Tampa dispensary by the end of next week.

