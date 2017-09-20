Treatment Facility Fights State In Patient Brokering Case

Disputing allegations of patient brokering, a West Palm Beach drug-treatment center is challenging a decision by the Florida Department of Children and Families to revoke the facility's license.



The challenge by London Treatment Center of Florida, LLC was filed Monday in the state Division of Administrative Hearings. The Department of Children and Families last month moved to revoke the license after two of the center's operators were charged with 62 counts of patient brokering, a third-degree felony, according to a copy of an administrative complaint posted on the Division of Administrative Hearings website.

“These actions have had a direct adverse impact on patient well-being and treatment as the owners of the treatment facility are charged with multiple accounts of patient brokering, whereby victimizing the clients they were licensed to serve,” the department complaint said.

But the challenge to the license revocation disputes the allegations, saying, in part, that a hearing will show “that neither London Treatment Center nor its owners and/or operators engaged in illegal and fraudulent activities and business practices in operating the facility.”

The filings do not go into detail about the alleged illegal activity. But the Palm Beach Post reported in July that owners of the facility were accused of paying kickbacks to “sober homes” for insured addicts who would enroll in treatment programs.

