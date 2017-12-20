Travel For The Holidays In Florida Is Up; Gas Prices Headed Down

By 28 minutes ago
  • Motorists make their way through I-95 in Miami.
    Wikimedia Commons
Originally published on December 18, 2017 12:40 pm

The roadways, railways and skyways will likely be jammed with a record number of travelers over the holidays and many of them will be coming to the Sunshine State.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts more than 107,000 Americans will put at least 50 miles between home and their destination  between December 23rd through January 1st.

Out of that number, 97.5 million of them will be driving.

Regardless of mode of transportation, a lot of them will be heading to Florida.

Orlando holds the number one spot on AAA’s Top 10 Year-End Holiday Destination list.  Miami and Fort Lauderdale are ranked 8 and 9.  New York City is number 10.

Related: Track Area Flights And Traffic

Filling up here in Florida is expected to be cheaper during the holidays.

AAA predicts gas prices could drop another eight cents by Christmas Day.

Florida motorists are currently paying an average of $2.38 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is three cents less than last week.

Jacksonville, Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando are listed as having the lowest average gas prices in the state while West Palm, Miami and Naples have the highest.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

